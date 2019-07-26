Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has been signed for Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey. Makers of the film unveiled the first poster of the movie today. It is the remake of Tamil movie Veeram and will hit the silver screens on Christmas 2020.

After Arjun Patiala Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is all set to for her next movie Bachchan Pandey. Lukka Chuppi actor Kriti Sanon has been finalised for the upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey. Makers of the film recently revealed the first poster of the film on social media. Bachchan Pandey was earlier titled as Land Of Lungi but today with the release of the first poster, the new title was unveiled.

Kriti Sanon has also singed Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat and Farhad Samji’s Housefull 4. According to sources, Kriti will be seen opposite Akshay playing the role of his love interest. Bachchan Pandey is the remake of Tamil film Veeram which was released in 2014 starring Ajith Kumar and Tamannah Bhatia in the lead roles. The plot of the movie Bachchan Pandey revolves around Akshay and his four brothers. In the movie, he will be seen in a new Avatar and speaking Tamil.

Khiladi Akshay took to Twitter today and shared the first poster of the film. In the poster, he is wearing a Lungi and golden chains in the neck. He also disclosed that the film will hit the silver screens on Christmas 2020. Bachchan Pandey will clash with Aamir Khan starrer Lal Singh Chaddha and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Mission Mangal. The movie is a space drama starring Akshay, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Tapsee Pannu and others. A few days back trailer of the movie was released and it is slated to hit the silver screens on Independence Day August 15. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon’s Arjun Patiala was released today. The movie is a spoof comedy starring Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma in the main lead. The cop comedy got mixed reviews from their fans today.

