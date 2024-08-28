Bad Bunny Joins The Cast Of Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Caught Stealing’

Bad Bunny will star alongside Zoe Kravitz and Austin Butler in this crime thriller. However, the details of his character are under wraps.

Bad Bunny is set to join the cast of Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film, ‘Caught Stealing’, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor will star alongside Zoe Kravitz and Austin Butler in this crime thriller, which is based on Charlie Huston’s novel of the same name. However, details about the character Bad Bunny will play have not yet been revealed.

The film is based on Hank Thompson, a former baseball player played by Austin Butler. According to the movie’s description, Hank “is unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of ’90s NYC.”

MUST READ | Jr NTR Sports An Intense Look In New Poster Of Devara Part 1

Bad Bunny has had an impressive rise in the entertainment world. Earlier this year, the Grammy-winning artist completed his Most Wanted Tour, supporting his newest album, ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Manana’.

The Latin artist debuted as an actor in the hit series ‘Narcos: Mexico’, where he played Arturo “Kitty” Paez in four episodes. He later appeared alongside Brad Pitt in Bullet Train, where he played an assassin named Wolf. His most recent role was in Cassandro, where he acted alongside Gael Garcia Bernal.

Apart from his acting roles, Bad Bunny is also involved in producing. He is a producer on Netflix’s adaptation of They Both Die at the End, a novel by Puerto Rican author Adam Silvera.

Meanwhile, Darren Aronofsky, who is best known for critically acclaimed films like Black Swan and The Whale, is directing and producing Caught Stealing. He is producing the movie with his partner, Ari Handel, through their company Protozoa Pictures. Aronofsky also has an Elon Musk biopic in the works with A24, the studio behind The Whale. The pair has previously worked together on many successful projects, including Requiem for a Dream, Noah, and Mother

(With inputs from ANI)