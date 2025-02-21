‘Bad Call’: Kate Hudson Regrets Turning Down Role In The Devil Wears Prada

Kate Hudson, known for her decades-long career with many famous roles, recently admitted that she regrets not taking a part in the 2006 hit film The Devil Wears Prada.

Kate Hudson, known for her decades-long career with many famous roles, recently admitted that she regrets not taking a part in the 2006 hit film The Devil Wears Prada. Speaking on Capital FM’s Capital Breakfast on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, Hudson revealed that she was offered the role of Andrea Sachs but had to turn it down due to scheduling conflicts.

“That was a bad call,” Hudson, 45, said. “It was a timing thing, it was one of those things where I couldn’t do it, and I should’ve made it happen, and I didn’t. That was one where when I saw it I was like, ‘Ugh.’”

Despite her disappointment, Hudson expressed a positive outlook, saying, “everything happens for a reason.” She explained how film schedules often clash, making it hard for actors to accept every role they are offered.

“It’s funny, it’s waves of things that are happening and people shooting at different times,” she added. “It’s not like you don’t do them because you don’t want to do them. It’s like, oh, you’re doing something else. And it just sucked, you know?”

Anne Hathaway Took the Role and Film Became a Massive Success

Ultimately, the role of Andrea Sachs went to Anne Hathaway. The film was a huge box-office hit, grossing $326 million worldwide, and it also gained critical acclaim. Meryl Streep, who played the formidable fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly, earned her 14th Academy Award nomination for her role.

Plot and Legacy of The Devil Wears Prada

The movie, based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger, follows the story of Andy Sachs, a recent college graduate aspiring to be a journalist. She lands a job as a junior assistant for Miranda Priestly, the powerful editor-in-chief of Runway, a high-profile fashion magazine. Throughout the film, Andy struggles to balance her demanding job with her personal life, including her relationship with boyfriend Nate (played by Adrian Grenier) and her interactions with coworkers Emily (Emily Blunt) and Nigel (Stanley Tucci).

Fans have continued to love the film, leading to speculation about a sequel. Over the years, there have been rumors about a follow-up, with hints from the cast fueling excitement.

“There (are) rumblings,” Emily Blunt said at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 5, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “There is stuff churning around. But I don’t know if I can confirm anything. But we would all be delighted.”

Kate Hudson’s Current Projects

Although Hudson missed out on The Devil Wears Prada, she has built an impressive film career since then. One of her most well-known projects after 2006 was Bride Wars (2009), in which she starred alongside Hathaway.

Currently, Hudson is appearing in Netflix’s sports comedy Running Point. The series is loosely inspired by the life of L.A. Lakers President Jeanie Buss and offers a fresh take on the classic underdog story.

Netflix describes the show as “a twist on the underdog comedy,” focusing on a character named Isla, who must prove her leadership skills while navigating skepticism from her family and the sports world.