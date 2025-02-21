Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • ‘Bad Call’: Kate Hudson Regrets Turning Down Role In The Devil Wears Prada

‘Bad Call’: Kate Hudson Regrets Turning Down Role In The Devil Wears Prada

Kate Hudson, known for her decades-long career with many famous roles, recently admitted that she regrets not taking a part in the 2006 hit film The Devil Wears Prada.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘Bad Call’: Kate Hudson Regrets Turning Down Role In The Devil Wears Prada

Kate Hudson recently admitted that she regrets not taking a part in the 2006 hit film The Devil Wears Prada.


Kate Hudson, known for her decades-long career with many famous roles, recently admitted that she regrets not taking a part in the 2006 hit film The Devil Wears Prada. Speaking on Capital FM’s Capital Breakfast on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, Hudson revealed that she was offered the role of Andrea Sachs but had to turn it down due to scheduling conflicts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“That was a bad call,” Hudson, 45, said. “It was a timing thing, it was one of those things where I couldn’t do it, and I should’ve made it happen, and I didn’t. That was one where when I saw it I was like, ‘Ugh.’”

Despite her disappointment, Hudson expressed a positive outlook, saying, “everything happens for a reason.” She explained how film schedules often clash, making it hard for actors to accept every role they are offered.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“It’s funny, it’s waves of things that are happening and people shooting at different times,” she added. “It’s not like you don’t do them because you don’t want to do them. It’s like, oh, you’re doing something else. And it just sucked, you know?”

Anne Hathaway Took the Role and Film Became a Massive Success

Ultimately, the role of Andrea Sachs went to Anne Hathaway. The film was a huge box-office hit, grossing $326 million worldwide, and it also gained critical acclaim. Meryl Streep, who played the formidable fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly, earned her 14th Academy Award nomination for her role.

Plot and Legacy of The Devil Wears Prada

The movie, based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger, follows the story of Andy Sachs, a recent college graduate aspiring to be a journalist. She lands a job as a junior assistant for Miranda Priestly, the powerful editor-in-chief of Runway, a high-profile fashion magazine. Throughout the film, Andy struggles to balance her demanding job with her personal life, including her relationship with boyfriend Nate (played by Adrian Grenier) and her interactions with coworkers Emily (Emily Blunt) and Nigel (Stanley Tucci).

Fans have continued to love the film, leading to speculation about a sequel. Over the years, there have been rumors about a follow-up, with hints from the cast fueling excitement.

“There (are) rumblings,” Emily Blunt said at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 5, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “There is stuff churning around. But I don’t know if I can confirm anything. But we would all be delighted.”

Kate Hudson’s Current Projects

Although Hudson missed out on The Devil Wears Prada, she has built an impressive film career since then. One of her most well-known projects after 2006 was Bride Wars (2009), in which she starred alongside Hathaway.

Currently, Hudson is appearing in Netflix’s sports comedy Running Point. The series is loosely inspired by the life of L.A. Lakers President Jeanie Buss and offers a fresh take on the classic underdog story.

Netflix describes the show as “a twist on the underdog comedy,” focusing on a character named Isla, who must prove her leadership skills while navigating skepticism from her family and the sports world.

ALSO READ: Who Is Julia Wandelt? Polish Woman Reasserts Claim Of Being Madeleine McCann, Cites New DNA Evidence

Filed under

Anne Hathaway Devil Wears Prada Kate Hudson

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Has The Brazilian Amazon City Declared A State of Emergency?

Why Has The Brazilian Amazon City Declared A State of Emergency?

‘See You In Court’: Who Is The Maine Governor Who Stood Up To Trump Over Trans Rights?

‘See You In Court’: Who Is The Maine Governor Who Stood Up To Trump Over...

Baba Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Police Investigate Key Conspirator’s Video Claiming Foreign Asylum

Baba Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Police Investigate Key Conspirator’s Video Claiming Foreign Asylum

Hijab Ban To Stay Till SC Takes A Call: Karnataka Minister Ahead Of Exams

Hijab Ban To Stay Till SC Takes A Call: Karnataka Minister Ahead Of Exams

Female Admirers Crowd In Courtroom As UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Appears Before A Judge

Female Admirers Crowd In Courtroom As UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Appears Before A...

Entertainment

‘Gender Marker Doesn’t Change Anything’: Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer On Her Changed Gender On Passport

‘Gender Marker Doesn’t Change Anything’: Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer On Her Changed Gender On Passport

Filmmaker Farah Khan Faces Legal Trouble? Case Filed Over Controversial Remark On Holi

Filmmaker Farah Khan Faces Legal Trouble? Case Filed Over Controversial Remark On Holi

Voletta Wallace, Mother of Legendary Rapper ‘The Notorious B.I.G.’, Passes Away at 78

Voletta Wallace, Mother of Legendary Rapper ‘The Notorious B.I.G.’, Passes Away at 78

‘Chhaava’ Crosses ₹200 Crore: PM Modi Praises Vicky Kaushal’s Historic Film

‘Chhaava’ Crosses ₹200 Crore: PM Modi Praises Vicky Kaushal’s Historic Film

Jerry Butler Passes Away At 85: Legendary Singer And Chicago Politician Remembered

Jerry Butler Passes Away At 85: Legendary Singer And Chicago Politician Remembered

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox