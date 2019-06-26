Bad Man: The actor, Gulshan Grover has successfully completed 30 years in the film industry. In most of the films he has played the role of a villain and therefore is known is Bad Man. Owing to his character in the movies, his biography is also titled Bad Man.

Bad Man: Recently, many stars have written autobiographies. Many have got biographies written on them.

After Anupam Kher’s autobiography Lessons Life Taught me, Unknowningly. Here is another actor whose biography is being written- The Bad Man of Bollywood, Gulshan Grover. He has devoted 30 years of his lifetime to the film industry. In most of the movies he essayed his role as the main antagonist and has earned the title of Bad Man for himself.

Owning to his characters in the movies, the biography of the actor is also named as Bad Man. The biography will be published next month by Penguin Publishing House. The first look of the book has already been released. Here is the first look for you to relish:

To this the actor said though he has been a part of many stories across regions and languages but having his story told in a book is exciting, unnerving and a completely a new experience for him.

Mahesh Bhatt who has helmed many movies in the past featuring Gulshan Grover said that the reason the actor has been able to survive in the novelty seeking business is because he manages to give the audience a new, fresh experience and is a shape-shifter. Moreover, he has the ability to deconstruct and reinvent his persona.

The biography will provide a glimpse of actor’s interesting journey of life. It will include the ups and downs he faced. Senior journalist Roshmila Bhattacharya will pen down the biography.

The book will be available to the readers from July 10.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App