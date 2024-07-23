‘Bad Newz’ Day 4 Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Dips On First Monday

‘Bad Newz’, which hit screens on July 19, had a good first weekend and collected nearly Rs 30 crore in three days. The film, however, witnessed a major drop on its first Monday mainly because of the mixed word of mouth. ‘Bad Newz’ is a comedy-drama, directed by Anand Tiwari.

‘Bad Newz’ Witnesses A Major Drop On First Monday

‘Bad Newz’, which collected Rs 11.45 crore on its first Sunday, raked in merely Rs 3.75 crore on Monday. To put things in context, it witnessed a drop of nearly 67% on its first working day when compared to yesterday. Its total collection stands at Rs 34.75 crore.

‘Bad Newz’ is doing well in the metros. However, it hasn’t found many takers in the mass pockets. The film needs to stay stable over the next few days to have any chances of emerging as a hit in the long run.

‘Bad Newz’ has been shot on a budget of Rs 75 crore.

‘Bad Newz’ faces no competition from ‘Sarfira’ and ‘Indian 2’, especially in Hindi as both films have failed to make an impact at the box office. The Karan Johar-backed film may, however, still face competition from the Prabhas-fronted ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ despite its reduced screen count. The sci-fi actioner has emerged as a global sensation and is still the top choice of fans especially in the Hindi and Telugu markets.

About ‘Bad Newz’

‘Bad Newz’ is a comedy-drama, directed by Anand Tiwari. It revolves around Saloni, a chef, who finds herself in an unusual situation after a “night of passion” with her ex-husband and boss. She is then forced to make a challenging decision. ‘Bad Newz’ features Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, and Ammy Virk. Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma make special appearances in the film, which is a sequel in essence to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Good Newwz’. ‘Bad Newz’ premiered in theatres on July 19 and is currently playing in theatres.

\