‘Bad Newz’ Review: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri Come Together For A Forgettable Comedy Drama

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk

Director: Anand Tiwari

Rating: 2/5

The Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri-led ‘Bad Newz’ had the potential to be an entertaining yet relatable comedy-drama with a strong message. It, however, ends up being nothing more than a collection of mildly engaging gags and some lame one-liners. This is particularly disappointing as the flick had created a fair deal of buzz among fans before its release with its well-cut trailer and catchy songs.

What’s ‘Bad Newz’ About?

‘Bad Newz’ centres on Saloni (Triptii), an ambitious chef, who finds herself in an unusual situation after a night of passion. Following this, she is forced to make a few tough decisions. On paper, ‘Bad Newz’ has everything that one expects from a comedy-drama but the film falls flat due to the lousy execution

Weak Screenplay Wrecks Vicky Kaushal’s Film

Well-fleshed-out characters and an enjoyable yet emotionally touching storyline are the hallmarks of a good romantic comedy-drama. Take ‘Geetha Govindam’ for instance. The Telugu flick featured several funny exchanges between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, which added a sense of breeziness to the narrative. Moreover, the punches felt organic given the film’s setting and subject.



‘Bad Newz’, sadly, fails to deliver on both fronts. The characters feel too one-dimensional and the humour comes across as forced.

The film begins with a scene in which Ananya Panday, who plays herself, meets Saloni to learn more about her life as she is interested in playing her on the big screen. The focus then shifts to Saloni’s past and the audience is introduced to Akhil (Vicky Kaushal), a flamboyant mumma’s boy, through a series of highly rushed sequences.

There’s also a dance number thrown in for good measure but it doesn’t really help the cause. The hastily written screenplay dilutes the impact of Akhil and Saloni’s romantic track. Their exchanges feel staged and filmi rather than natural and gripping. This also makes it difficult for one to relate with the friction in their marriage.

The sequences between Saloni and Gurbeer Pannu (Ammy Virk) work relatively better. The Punjabi star proves to be a good foil to Triptii and his shy mannerisms are a treat to watch on the big screen. That said, the makers don’t really explore his past properly, which again makes the character feel one dimensional

‘Bad Newz’, however, disappoints the most in the last half an hour. The subplot involving the birth of Saloni’s twins should ideally have added emotional depth to the narrative. This, however, is not the case as it doesn’t have any semblance of buildup.

‘Bad Newz’ also features some adult humour, which is understandable given the genre. While the scene is decent, it lacks the recall value of the similar sequence seen in Salman’s ‘Partner’.

Vicky Kaushal Tries To Save The Day

Vicky Kaushal breathes life into a one-dimensional character and tries to elevate ‘Bad Newz’ with his comic timing. However, one gets the feeling that he deserved better especially given his impressive body of work which includes well-received films such as ‘Manmarziyaan’ and ‘Raazi’.

Triptii Dimri shines in a few scenes and ups the glam quotient in a song but ‘Bad Newz’, much like ‘Animal’, fails to do justice to the actor in her. Ammy Virk emerges as the scene stealer, especially in the romantic sequences with Triptii. Ammy’s feisty exchanges with Vicky Kaushal too are mildly engaging. Ananya and Neha Sharma shine in their respective cameos but this is not enough to save the film.

The music is passable with ‘Tauba Tauba’ being the pick of the songs. The editing isn’t up to the mark as the the film could easily have been trimmed by about 10 minutes at the very least. The cinematography is top-notch as the film has a vibrant and colourful look and feel that blends with its urban setting.

To conclude, ‘Bad Newz’ is a half-baked comedy drama that serves as a harsh reminder of how lame over-the-top humour can’t make up for the lack of a good script.