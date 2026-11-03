‘Bad Things Happen To Bad People’: What Happened Between Orry And Amrita Singh In 2021? Influencer Recalls His ‘Dark And Low’ Phase

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has revisited his clash with actress Amrita Singh. Talking about the incident in 2021, which he claims has been one of the toughest times in his life, Orry hasn’t disclosed what exactly went on between them.

Orhan talked about his experience in an interview with Pinkvilla and stated how difficult it was for him back then. He called it his toughest phase and shared that there was nothing he could compare this to, as it had been tough for him. When Orry was asked about what happened between him and Amrita, he did not reveal much and just said, “Honestly, bad things happen to bad people. I am gonna leave it at that.”

What did Orry say about his 2021 fallout with Amrita Singh?

Orry revealed that at the time of the experience with Amrita, he was left emotionally troubled. He explained that he heard a lot of people telling him he would come out much stronger after enduring the hard time. At that moment, however, Orry stated that he did not want to be in the position where he would need such strength. In retrospect, Orry noted that the experience altered his reaction to insults and criticisms. He claimed that the moment he became famous and started getting hatred messages from online platforms, he was not affected in the same way.

Orry also suggested that the experience gave him the necessary preparation to deal with the pressure of being a public figure and participating in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 reality show. Orry explained that he was able to identify people insulting him without having to feel offended by what they were saying. While admitting that the experience was indeed traumatic, Orry also noted that he felt like he needed to be grateful to Amrita for his acquired resilience.

Why has Orry brought up Amrita Singh again?

Orry’s latest remarks come amid renewed attention on his strained relationship with Sara Ali Khan and her family. During his November 2026 appearance on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s show Double Date, Orry made further claims about his equation with Amrita. He alleged that she had scolded him and spoken negatively about him to other people. He also claimed that he never received an apology for what had happened.

Explaining why he could no longer maintain his friendship with Sara, Orry said that pretending to be close to her would mean overlooking what he alleged her mother had done and said about him. He also revisited his friendship with Sara, claiming that he had stood by her during a difficult period in Goa when she was dealing with a major case. He alleged that when he later needed support, she did not even call him.

These comments have brought the alleged 2021 incident back into focus, although Orry has still not publicly explained what specifically took place between him and Amrita.

What is the history of Orry and Sara Ali Khan’s fallout?

Orry and Sara had been best friends since their college years. However, they seemed to have fallen out, with social media interactions and unfollows highlighting the fallout between them. In 2025, photos of Sara in Orry’s birthday posts became a source of controversy when users criticized the pictures. It is later that the situation worsened due to the exchange of messages on social media and with involvement of Sara, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Orry.

It seems that Orry believes that his conflict with Amrita is one of the major reasons for not being able to go back to his old friendship with Sara. According to his recent statements, the problem still seems to be unsolved from his side. Neither Sara Ali Khan nor Amrita Singh has commented on the allegations mentioned in the interviews above. Until November 3, 2026, the details of the 2021 incident remained unknown.

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