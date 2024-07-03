Badall Pe Paon Hai Fame Sooraj Thapar Rushed To Hospital After Complaining Of Severe Stomach Pain

Badall Pe Paon Hai Fame Sooraj Thapar was rushed to a hospital in Chandigarh on July 2 after he complained of severe stomach pain. He was apparently in the middle of a shoot when he experienced serious pain in the stomach.

However, the actor was later discharged in the evening. Spilling details on the same, Sooraj Thapar stated, ““I had just finished a scene and was on my lunch break before my next scene. Suddenly, I felt intense cramps in my stomach.”

In an interview with a leading daily, he further shared, “My co-actors and the crew tried various remedies to alleviate my pain, but nothing worked. My director suggested I rest, but I chose to complete the scene as the setup was already in place.”

Sooraj continued, “After finishing the scene, I rushed to a nearby hospital. When there was no relief, I was moved to another hospital, where the team quickly diagnosed the problem and gave me the appropriate medication. I felt some relief within 45 minutes. The extreme heat here might have contributed to my condition.”

He added, “I informed my director that I could resume the shoot, but he advised me to rest. He told me the scene I was needed for had been postponed to the next day. However, a promo needed to be shot immediately, so I insisted on returning to the set. It took a lot of convincing, but my director finally allowed me to shoot the promo.”

