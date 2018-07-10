Television actor Kritika Kamra, who shot to fame with shows like Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Kitani Mohabbat Hai, recently became the latest victim of online trolling when the actress posted a picture of herself in a bikini on her Instagram account. Kritika Kamra, who was on a holiday with her friends in Thailand, shared some sexy photos and in some of them, she was looked extremely hot as she flaunted her sexy and toned body in a two piece.

Kritika Kamra said that it’s her choice if she wants to upload any photo

Television actor Kritika Kamra, who shot to fame with shows like Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Kitani Mohabbat Hai, recently became the latest victim of online trolling when the actress posted a picture of herself in a bikini on her Instagram account. Kritika Kamra, who was on a holiday with her friends in Thailand, shared some sexy photos and in some of them, she was looked extremely hot as she flaunted her sexy and toned body in a two piece.

However, some online users started trolling her for showing her body and started posting filthy comments on her posts. However, just like many actresses, Kritika Kamra gave these trolls a befitting reply saying that she is too busy to deal with such rubbish and she doesn’t have time to care about such useless trolls.

In a recent interview, Kritika Kamra said that it’s her choice if she wants to upload any photo as it’s her Instagram account. She said that she can post any photo she wants to as it’s her personal life and no one has the right to tell her what to do. Interestingly, Kritika Kamra was smart enough to turn off the notifications so that she doesn’t have to deal with the trolls.

Talking about the same, Kritika Kamra said that it’s a good feature that one can turn off the notifications. She further added that she will keep posting whatever she wants to share and will block all the negative people posting negative comments. She added that on social media, celebrities get trolled for some reason or the other and therefore she doesn’t care about such trolls. She added that it all depends on how one deals with such negativity.

She said that she could have easily responded to the nasty comments but instead she chose to ignore it as she does not have the time to deal with such rubbish.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More