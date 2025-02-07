Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Badass Ravi Kumar Movie Twitter Review: Himesh Reshammiya Film Unexpectedly Gets Dubbed ‘Masala Entertainer’

Himesh’s self-composed soundtrack stays true to the essence of 80s Bollywood music, enhancing the film’s retro vibe. While some viewers admire the nostalgic elements, others feel the music leans too heavily on past influences.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Badass Ravi Kumar Movie Twitter Review: Himesh Reshammiya Film Unexpectedly Gets Dubbed ‘Masala Entertainer’

Badass Ravi Kumar


Himesh Reshammiya’s latest action-packed venture, Badass Ravi Kumar, has arrived in cinemas with a nostalgic nod to 80s Bollywood. Featuring retro-style action, intense drama, and a pulsating soundtrack, the film has sparked mixed reactions among audiences.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While some viewers appreciate its throwback appeal, others criticize it for being outdated and lacking depth. Here’s what netizens have to say about this bold cinematic experiment.

The film largely revolves around Himesh Reshammiya, who not only leads the cast but also composes the music.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

His signature singing style and dramatic on-screen presence have captivated his loyal fanbase, with many praising his energetic performance. According to fans, his charisma and intense dialogue delivery serve as the backbone of the movie.

Badass Ravi Kumar Movie Twitter Review

Music Brings 80s Nostalgia

Himesh’s self-composed soundtrack stays true to the essence of 80s Bollywood music, enhancing the film’s retro vibe. While some viewers admire the nostalgic elements, others feel the music leans too heavily on past influences.

Nevertheless, for many fans, the high-energy tracks contribute significantly to the film’s entertainment value.

Apart from Himesh, the supporting actors—Prabhu Deva and Kirti Kulhari—have also received positive feedback. Their performances add depth to the story, making the ensemble cast more engaging. Their chemistry and acting prowess have been acknowledged as one of the movie’s strengths.

Badass Ravi Kumar has divided audiences, with some celebrating its over-the-top execution and others dismissing it as outdated. While the film’s appeal may not be universal, it certainly delivers a unique cinematic experience for fans of 80s Bollywood nostalgia.

ALSO READ: Lack Of Sleep And Past Trauma Catching Up With Justin Bieber? Singer’s Health Deteriorating Because Of Diddy’s Legal Troubles, Claims Report

Filed under

Badass Ravi Kumar Badass Ravi Kumar movie review Bollywood News Himesh Reshammiya

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Repo Rate Slashed Down: How Much Will You Save? Explained

Repo Rate Slashed Down: How Much Will You Save? Explained

Poor Visibility And Bad Weather? Bering Air Flight With 10 People On Board Goes Missing From Radar Near Nome, Alaska

Poor Visibility And Bad Weather? Bering Air Flight With 10 People On Board Goes Missing...

What Is Repo Rate And How Does It Impact? RBI Cuts Interest Rates, Repo Rate Reduced By 25 bps To 6.25%

What Is Repo Rate And How Does It Impact? RBI Cuts Interest Rates, Repo Rate...

RBI Projects 2025 GDP Growth, Cuts Repo Rate To 6.25%: What This Means for the Economy?

RBI Projects 2025 GDP Growth, Cuts Repo Rate To 6.25%: What This Means for the...

How Much Is Gautam Adani Spending On His Son Jeet Adani’s Wedding?

How Much Is Gautam Adani Spending On His Son Jeet Adani’s Wedding?

Entertainment

Did Meghan Markle Flirt With Prince William? Duchess of Sussex’s Constant ‘Kissing And Hugging’ Fueled Gossip Amid Royal Staff

Did Meghan Markle Flirt With Prince William? Duchess of Sussex’s Constant ‘Kissing And Hugging’ Fueled

Lack Of Sleep And Past Trauma Catching Up With Justin Bieber? Singer’s Health Deteriorating Because Of Diddy’s Legal Troubles, Claims Report

Lack Of Sleep And Past Trauma Catching Up With Justin Bieber? Singer’s Health Deteriorating Because

What Is Naga Chaitanya’s Net Worth? All About Telugu Film Star’s Lavish Properties And Swanky Cars

What Is Naga Chaitanya’s Net Worth? All About Telugu Film Star’s Lavish Properties And Swanky

What Is Vidaamuyarchi First Day Collection Worldwide? Ajith Kumar’s New Tamil Film Leaves Fan Impressed, Off To A Great Start

What Is Vidaamuyarchi First Day Collection Worldwide? Ajith Kumar’s New Tamil Film Leaves Fan Impressed,

Thandel Movie Twitter Review: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi Chemistry Resonate With Fans, DSP Music Gets Thumbs Up

Thandel Movie Twitter Review: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi Chemistry Resonate With Fans, DSP Music

Lifestyle

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox