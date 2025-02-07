Badass Ravi Kumar Movie Twitter Review: Himesh Reshammiya Film Unexpectedly Gets Dubbed ‘Masala Entertainer’

Himesh’s self-composed soundtrack stays true to the essence of 80s Bollywood music, enhancing the film’s retro vibe. While some viewers admire the nostalgic elements, others feel the music leans too heavily on past influences.

Himesh Reshammiya’s latest action-packed venture, Badass Ravi Kumar, has arrived in cinemas with a nostalgic nod to 80s Bollywood. Featuring retro-style action, intense drama, and a pulsating soundtrack, the film has sparked mixed reactions among audiences.

While some viewers appreciate its throwback appeal, others criticize it for being outdated and lacking depth. Here’s what netizens have to say about this bold cinematic experiment.

The film largely revolves around Himesh Reshammiya, who not only leads the cast but also composes the music.

His signature singing style and dramatic on-screen presence have captivated his loyal fanbase, with many praising his energetic performance. According to fans, his charisma and intense dialogue delivery serve as the backbone of the movie.

Badass Ravi Kumar Movie Twitter Review

#OneWordReview…#BadassRaviKumar: MASALEDAAR.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

A wild, crazy, over-the-top ride that transports you to the cinema of 1980s… Don’t ask questions or look for logic… Extra points for its high-energy songs and seetimaar dialogues. #BadassRaviKumarReview If… pic.twitter.com/ahWjbUf0bp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 6, 2025

The Big Times 🎫#BadassRavikumarReview :

MASTERPIECE IN MASALA FILMS ⚠️ The Best part of #HimeshReshammiya

‘s Film #BadassRaviKumar is that They are clear and pretty much aware what they are making 🫡 The Dialogues of the #FILM is FIRE 🔥 Songs are already #Blockbuster pic.twitter.com/YKUJOSE6mJ — The Big Times (@TheBigTimesInd) February 7, 2025

REVIEW – BADASS RAVI KUMAR – 4*/5 “A DELICIOUSLY OVER THE TOP RIDE, WHERE LOGIC FAILS BUT MAGIC WORKS” ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ “Badass Ravi Kumar” is an unapologetic ode to the masala entertainers of the 1980s, and it’s a wildly entertaining ride! Himesh Reshammiya, in the title role, is the… pic.twitter.com/S92spdq9Jb — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) February 7, 2025

Music Brings 80s Nostalgia

Himesh’s self-composed soundtrack stays true to the essence of 80s Bollywood music, enhancing the film’s retro vibe. While some viewers admire the nostalgic elements, others feel the music leans too heavily on past influences.

Nevertheless, for many fans, the high-energy tracks contribute significantly to the film’s entertainment value.

Apart from Himesh, the supporting actors—Prabhu Deva and Kirti Kulhari—have also received positive feedback. Their performances add depth to the story, making the ensemble cast more engaging. Their chemistry and acting prowess have been acknowledged as one of the movie’s strengths.

Badass Ravi Kumar has divided audiences, with some celebrating its over-the-top execution and others dismissing it as outdated. While the film’s appeal may not be universal, it certainly delivers a unique cinematic experience for fans of 80s Bollywood nostalgia.