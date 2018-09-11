The much-awaited trailer of Ayushmaan Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Badhaai Ho is out. Ayushmaan Khurrana took to their social media to share the trailer online. Sanya Malhotra also shared the trailer on their respective social media handle. The trailer has featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. Recently, the two actors shared the first look and poster of the same.

Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, the makers have given the viewers a perfect fun-filled joy ride with a unique plot. Directed by Amit R. Sharma, Baddhi Ho is a romantic comedy depicting the love between the elder people leading to an embarrassment for the two generations. The funny bone tickling trailer is a must watch for its hilarious scenes and dialogues.

In the trailer, Neena Gupta can be seen expecting a child which is an embarrassment for the whole family. Unlike her mother played by Surekha Sikhri, who is in shock to hear the news, Sanya Malhotra can be seen supporting the decision of the couple. While Ayushmaan Khurrana and his younger brother’s reaction to the good news holds the whole plot of the story.

Not just it, the actors also shared the first look of the movie on their respective Instagram handles on Monday.

On the professional front, Ayushmann will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan’s thriller Andhadhun along with Radhika Apte and Tabu. While Sanya will star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next, titled Pataakha.

After building so much curiosity around the movie, the makers have even made us excited to watch the movie. Badhaai Ho is all set to release this Dussehra on October 19.

Take a look at the trailer

