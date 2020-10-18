Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao will begin shooting for their upcoming project 'Badhaai Do' in January 2021. The makers of 2018 comedy-drama 'Badhai Ho' announced the second part of the franchise titled 'Badhai Do' in March.

Actor Rajkummar Rao posted a picture with his co-star Bhumi Pednekar officially announcing their roles in the upcoming sequel on their official Instagram accounts. ‘Badhaai Do’ is a family comedy that revolves around an unlikely relationship and promises double the fun and emotions.

Much to his fans’ delight, Rajkumar Rao posted on Instagram posted revealing that the date is fixed. Similarly ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ actor announced the news on her Twitter where both the actors were seen congratulating each other as they shake hands posting a similar photo saying, “Aye Rajkummar Rao. It’s Time to say Badhaai Do. January 2021.”

While the story and characters of ‘Badhaai Do’ are different from that of ‘Badhaai Ho’, there is a common theme between both films as both are family-oriented films that will be endearing to the audience. Helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the film is set to go on floors in June and to be released by early next year.