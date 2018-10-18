Badhaai Ho box office collection Day 1 LIVE Updates: After the success of Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Andhadhun co-starring Tabu and Radhika Apte, the actor is back on the cinema screens with another interesting release titled Badhaai Ho. Starring Ayushmann and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles, the film boasts of an interesting storyline. Ever since the trailer of the film has released, Badhaai Ho is making all the right buzz.
As the film hits the theatrical screens today on October 18, 2018 along with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namaste England, early trade prediction suggests that Badhaai Ho is likely to lead the race. On the opening day at the box office, the film might earn Rs 6-7 crore. Speaking about the same to a leading daily, film critic and trade analyst Girish Johar stated that Badhaai Ho has a more effective trailer and thus the film has a higher chance of leading the box office race by overpowering Namaste England.
Live Blog
As Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Badhaai ho hits the screens today, Twitterati is all praises for the film.
What a fantastic film! #BadhaaiHo @ayushmannk you have patented the genre! You will laugh and cry and hug your parents ❤️ @raogajraj @Neenagupta001 PRANAAM! WOW Sikri beats every grandmother hollow :) so well written Akshat Ghildial & @iShantanuS so well shot and edited 1/2— Suparn S Varma (@Suparn) October 18, 2018
Film critic Gaurang Chauhan calls Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Badhaai Ho entertainer of the year. Read his review here:
Here's my review of @ayushmannk, @sanyamalhotra07, @raogajraj, @Neenagupta001 and #SurekhaSikri starrer #BadhaaiHo— Gaurang Chauhan (@GaurangChauhan) October 17, 2018
This one's an entertainer of the year!@BadhaaiHoFilm @iAmitRSharma @JungleePictures @ChromePictureshttps://t.co/c8vdzazXbH
Film critic RJ Alok is all praises for Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra-starrer Badhaai Ho. In his review, he has stated that Badhaai Ho is a must watch with family.
Superb Film with Various Moments , filled with Brilliant performances and Very well researched Story .— RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) October 17, 2018
Must watch with Family .#BadhaaiHo = 😂+ 👨👨👦👦🚼@BadhaaiHoFilm @ayushmannk @sanyamalhotra07 @raogajraj @Neenagupta001 @iamitrsharma @ChromePictures @JungleePictures #RjAlok pic.twitter.com/hiuHKWPud3