Badhaai Ho box office collection Day 1 LIVE Updates: After the success of Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Andhadhun co-starring Tabu and Radhika Apte, the actor is back on the cinema screens with another interesting release titled Badhaai Ho. Starring Ayushmann and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles, the film boasts of an interesting storyline. Ever since the trailer of the film has released, Badhaai Ho is making all the right buzz.

As the film hits the theatrical screens today on October 18, 2018 along with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namaste England, early trade prediction suggests that Badhaai Ho is likely to lead the race. On the opening day at the box office, the film might earn Rs 6-7 crore. Speaking about the same to a leading daily, film critic and trade analyst Girish Johar stated that Badhaai Ho has a more effective trailer and thus the film has a higher chance of leading the box office race by overpowering Namaste England.

Live Blog

