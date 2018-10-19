Badhaai Ho box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: The much-anticipated movie Badhaai Ho is finally in theatres now. Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Sheeba Chaddha and Surekha Sikri starrer Badhaai Ho is a story with an interesting storyline. After the success of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun starring Radhika Apte, Ayushmann is all set to add another blockbuster to the hit list. Well, ever since the trailer of Badhaai Ho was released, the audience was excited to watch the movie.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho was released on October 18, 2018, along with Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor’s Namaste England. Although, both the films were scheduled to hit the theatres on October 19 but the makers decided to release it one day prior due to Dussehra. It is reported that Badhaai Ho will garner good digits at the box office. According to early predictions of Badhaai Ho, the film will collect Rs 5 to 6 crore on day 1. Film critic and trade analyst Girish Johar was noted saying that Badhaai Ho has a more effective trailer. Thus, the film has a higher chance of leading the box office race by overpowering Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s Namaste England.
Here’s Badhaai Ho box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates:
Live Blog
Badhaai Ho reviews.
Movie review- Complete Family Entertainer MUST WATCH 3.5 STARS its all actors shines all the way 👏👍 Highly Recommend #BadhaaiHo— @naveena61077560 (@naveena61077561) October 18, 2018
Badhaai Ho fans on Twitter.
@raogajraj sir I was ur fan for so long but aaj aapko jhuk k pranam karta Hoon🙏.....Kya performance h sir kamaal. aapki craft pe Kya pakad h sir, so much to learn from u. Hopeful to see u more often @Neenagupta001 mam hats off to u 🙏 #BadhaaiHo #MustWatch— abhishek pandey (@aviaugust) October 18, 2018
Film critic and trade analyst on Ayuhsmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho.
#AndhaDhun 2018 Best thriller film, #BadhaaiHo 2018 Best comedy film. @ayushmannk you have repeated the same success which you achieved with Bariely ki barfi & Shubh mangal back to back. This year you have owned two genres like a boss. Badhaai ho bhai.— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) October 18, 2018
Badhaai Ho!
No film recently has been a winner even before its release😃 Running to be a part of this celebration #BadhaaiHo👶 pic.twitter.com/zshm0CA0sm— N J🌟💥 (@Nilzrav) October 19, 2018
Ayushmann fans on Badhaai Ho.
@ayushmannk is the ANSWER to Nepotism.— Siddharth Jha (@jha_siddhus91) October 18, 2018
His last release few weeks back crashed Salman Khan's brother in law's movie & this week he is going to do the same to Arjun Kapoor with #BadhaaiHo.
Talent is always much bigger than Nepotism.