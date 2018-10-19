Badhaai Ho box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: The much-anticipated movie Badhaai Ho is finally in theatres now. Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Sheeba Chaddha and Surekha Sikri starrer Badhaai Ho is a story with an interesting storyline. After the success of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun starring Radhika Apte, Ayushmann is all set to add another blockbuster to the hit list. Well, ever since the trailer of Badhaai Ho was released, the audience was excited to watch the movie.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho was released on October 18, 2018, along with Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor’s Namaste England. Although, both the films were scheduled to hit the theatres on October 19 but the makers decided to release it one day prior due to Dussehra. It is reported that Badhaai Ho will garner good digits at the box office. According to early predictions of Badhaai Ho, the film will collect Rs 5 to 6 crore on day 1. Film critic and trade analyst Girish Johar was noted saying that Badhaai Ho has a more effective trailer. Thus, the film has a higher chance of leading the box office race by overpowering Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s Namaste England.

