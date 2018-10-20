Badhaai Ho box office collection day 3 LIVE Updates: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra’s much-awaited film Badhaai Ho has received a warm welcome at the box office. Taking an advantage of the festive occasion of Dussehra, Badhaai Ho has overpowered Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namaste England and emerged as Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest opener till date.

Earning Rs 7.29 crore on Day 1, Badhaai Ho managed to perform even better than his latest release Andhadhun that has raked in positive reviews from the film critics as well as the audience. On October 19, Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest trade analytics of the film and revealed that the film is expected to perform pretty well over the weekend.

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and bankrolled by Vineet Jain, Hemant Bhandari and Aleya Sen under the banner of Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures, Badhaai Ho also boasts of praise-worthy performances by Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri.

