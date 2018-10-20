Badhaai Ho box office collection day 3 LIVE Updates: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra’s much-awaited film Badhaai Ho has received a warm welcome at the box office. Taking an advantage of the festive occasion of Dussehra, Badhaai Ho has overpowered Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namaste England and emerged as Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest opener till date.
Earning Rs 7.29 crore on Day 1, Badhaai Ho managed to perform even better than his latest release Andhadhun that has raked in positive reviews from the film critics as well as the audience. On October 19, Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest trade analytics of the film and revealed that the film is expected to perform pretty well over the weekend.
Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and bankrolled by Vineet Jain, Hemant Bhandari and Aleya Sen under the banner of Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures, Badhaai Ho also boasts of praise-worthy performances by Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has revealed that Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Badhaai Ho has earned Rs 18.86 crore on Day 2 at the box office.
#BadhaaiHo is on a winning streak... Is SUPERB on Day 2... Eclipses biz of *all films* in the marketplace [new + holdover titles]... Thu 7.29 cr, Fri 11.67 cr. Total: ₹ 18.96 cr. India biz… Expect BIGGER NUMBERS on Sat and Sun.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 20, 2018
Actor Upen Patel praises Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's Badhaai Ho on Twitter. In his tweet, Upen applauded the film, it's casting, direction, background score and acting.
Lastnight I laughed so much!! & then I cried so much!! At 11pm in a full house show for #BadhaaiHo... What a movie!! What casting!!What direction!!What background score!! What acting!!Standing ovation my brother @ayushmannk & @neenagupta @sanyamalhotra07 @raogajraj @iAmitRSharma— Upen Patel (@upenpatelworld) October 19, 2018
Badhaai Ho earns Rs 7.29 crore on Day 1 at the box office. With this, the film has emerged as Ayushmann Khurrana's highest opener till date.
Weekend ka plan set kar lo iss saal ki sabse badi Family entertainer ke saath!— Badhaai Ho (@BadhaaiHoFilm) October 19, 2018
NOTE: The collection figure is in spite of on-going strike by the exhibitors in MP. pic.twitter.com/3jWTxnt0wp
Tweeple are all praises for Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Badhaai Ho. One of the Twitter users stated that she cannot explain how awesome the film is. Read her review here:
What an amazing movie #BadhaaiHo ....I can't explain in words the awesomeness of this movie❤❤.. you all hv created a grt masterpiece @ayushmannk @sanyamalhotra07 @Neenagupta001 @BadhaaiHoFilm @raogajraj .. this movie is fantabulous.. must watch movie.. loved it so much😍🙌❤— Sonal Gaur Tiwari (@Incrediblein) October 19, 2018