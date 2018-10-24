Badhaai Ho box office collection Day 6 LIVE Updates: Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra garners Rs 51.35 crore at the box office. Well, the film that is based on the family is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club as the film has already collected fifty crore in just five days. Revolving around a middle-aged couple essayed by Neena Gupta and Gajrao Rao, get pregnant. With Ayushmann Khurrana getting embarrassed to announce his parent’s pregnancy, the film managed to enjoy of love and praises from the audience.
The film was expected to release on October 19, Dussehra but was released on October 18. The film earned Rs 5.50 crore on Monday, Rs 13.70 crore on Sunday, Rs 12.80 crore on Saturday, Rs 11.85 crore on Friday and Rs 7.35 crore on Thursday which made the grand total of Rs 50.75 crore at the box office collection. Take a look at the updates, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh have been putting up on his official social media handle.
Nevertheless, Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Neena Gupta clashed with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England. Both the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on October 19 which was the Dussehra date but both the films were released one day prior to its release i.e. October 18. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film was bankrolled by Vineet Jain, Aleya Sen, Hemant Bhandari, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Sushil Choudhary and Priti Sahani. The theatrical drama is made under the banners of Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures.
Badhaai Ho box office collection Day 6 LIVE Updates:
In series of tweets, Taran Adarsh shared his predictions on Badhaai Ho.
#BadhaaiHo is expected to rake in strong numbers till #TOH arrives in #Diwali... A big total is on the cards, but, of course, much depends on how it fares in Week 2... North India is FANTASTIC and should lead in coming days too.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2018
Taran Adarsh shared the digits details of the movie, Badhaai Ho.
#BadhaaiHo stays SOLID on the working day [Mon]... Crosses ₹ 50 cr mark... Expected to cross ₹ 65 cr in Week 1, an INCREDIBLE feat... Thu 7.35 cr, Fri 11.85 cr, Sat 12.80 cr, Sun 13.70 cr, Mon 5.65 cr. Total: ₹ 51.35 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2018
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Badhaai Ho.
#BadhaaiHo embarks on an IMPRESSIVE START in international markets... Total: $ 2.25 million [₹ 16.54 cr]...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 22, 2018
USA-Canada: $ 821k
UAE-GCC: $ 600k
UK: $ 112k
Few cinemas yet to report.