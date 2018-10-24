Badhaai Ho box office collection Day 6 LIVE Updates: Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra garners Rs 51.35 crore at the box office. Well, the film that is based on the family is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club as the film has already collected fifty crore in just five days. Revolving around a middle-aged couple essayed by Neena Gupta and Gajrao Rao, get pregnant. With Ayushmann Khurrana getting embarrassed to announce his parent’s pregnancy, the film managed to enjoy of love and praises from the audience.

The film was expected to release on October 19, Dussehra but was released on October 18. The film earned Rs 5.50 crore on Monday, Rs 13.70 crore on Sunday, Rs 12.80 crore on Saturday, Rs 11.85 crore on Friday and Rs 7.35 crore on Thursday which made the grand total of Rs 50.75 crore at the box office collection. Take a look at the updates, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh have been putting up on his official social media handle.

Nevertheless, Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Neena Gupta clashed with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England. Both the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on October 19 which was the Dussehra date but both the films were released one day prior to its release i.e. October 18. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film was bankrolled by Vineet Jain, Aleya Sen, Hemant Bhandari, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Sushil Choudhary and Priti Sahani. The theatrical drama is made under the banners of Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures.

Badhaai Ho box office collection Day 6 LIVE Updates:

Live Blog

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App