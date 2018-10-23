Badhaai Ho box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho has not only garnered a lot of praises but good digits at the box office. Well, the film that is based on a woman getting pregnant while in her 40s, the storyline and the amazing performances of the actors is thoroughly being loved by the audience. Neena Gupta-starrer has collected over Rs 56.32 crore in India and around Rs 16.54 crore at the international box office which makes a grand total of Rs 72.86 crore.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Badhaai Ho had an impressive start not only in domestic cinemas but also in the international market. It has already entered in the hit list of movies that were released in 2018. Well, the collection is expected to touch the peek as the box office collection of Badhaai Ho on Monday is expected to make the film enter in the 100 crore club. The film which was released one day prior to its release date due to Dussehra managed to gross more numbers than Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namaste London.

#BadhaaiHo embarks on an IMPRESSIVE START in international markets… Total: $ 2.25 million [₹ 16.54 cr]…

USA-Canada: $ 821k

UAE-GCC: $ 600k

UK: $ 112k

Few cinemas yet to report. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 22, 2018

#BadhaaiHo emerges a BIG FAVOURITE at the ticket windows… Has SENSATIONAL extended weekend… Thu 7.29 cr, Fri 11.67 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 45.06 cr. India biz… Didn’t release in Madhya Pradesh due to cinema strike. Otherwise, the total would be higher. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 22, 2018

While #BadhaaiHo is a Hit in terms of economics, the weekdays ahead will decide two things: [i] Its lifetime biz and [ii] How big a Hit it will turn out to be… Nonetheless, badhaai ho to everyone involved with this film. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 22, 2018

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Badhaai Ho starring Vicky Donor actor Ayushmann Khurrana as veteran actress Neena Gupta’s son in the film. Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra is seen essaying the sweet role of Renee, Ayushmann’s girlfriend. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Sheeba Chaddha and not to be missed, the stunning Dadi, Surekha Sikri. Bankrolled by Vineet Jain, Aleya Sen, Hemant Bhandari, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Sushil Choudhary and Priti Sahani, the theatrical drama is made under the banners of Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures.

