Badhaai Ho box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho has not only garnered a lot of praises but good digits at the box office. Well, the film that is based on a woman getting pregnant while in her 40s, the storyline and the amazing performances of the actors is thoroughly being loved by the audience. Neena Gupta-starrer has collected over Rs 56.32 crore in India and around Rs 16.54 crore at the international box office which makes a grand total of Rs 72.86 crore.
According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Badhaai Ho had an impressive start not only in domestic cinemas but also in the international market. It has already entered in the hit list of movies that were released in 2018. Well, the collection is expected to touch the peek as the box office collection of Badhaai Ho on Monday is expected to make the film enter in the 100 crore club. The film which was released one day prior to its release date due to Dussehra managed to gross more numbers than Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namaste London.
Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Badhaai Ho starring Vicky Donor actor Ayushmann Khurrana as veteran actress Neena Gupta’s son in the film. Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra is seen essaying the sweet role of Renee, Ayushmann’s girlfriend. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Sheeba Chaddha and not to be missed, the stunning Dadi, Surekha Sikri. Bankrolled by Vineet Jain, Aleya Sen, Hemant Bhandari, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Sushil Choudhary and Priti Sahani, the theatrical drama is made under the banners of Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures.
Live Blog