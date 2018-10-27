Badhaai Ho box office collection: Well, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho is on a roller coaster ride and will enter the Rs 100 crore club any day in the coming week. Despite the release of Saif Ali Khan starrer Baazar and Neil Nitin Mukesh's Dassehra, the Neena Gupta-starrer continues to collect good digits at the box office.

Badhaai Ho box office collection: Amit Ravindernath Sharma directorial Badhaai Ho stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri, Sheeba Chaddha, Shardul Rana, Rahul Tewari. Made under the banners of Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures, Badhaai Ho was released on October 18, this year. Bankrolled by Vineet Jain, Aleya Sen, Hemant Bhandari, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Sushil Choudhary and Priti Sahani, Badhaai Ho have received an immense number of love and praises from the audience.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest digits of the movie. According to film critic, the film still remains unaffected even after the release of Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh starrer Baazar, Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Dassehra and The Journey Of Karma starring Shakti Kapoor and Poonam Pandey. The northern side of India is thoroughly in love with the movie and how the actors have performed in the movie. The film which is based on how a grown-up son deals with the fact that his parents are expecting another baby has garnered over Rs 69.50 crore in the first week.

#BadhaaiHo remains unaffected by the plethora of new releases… Remains the first choice of moviegoers… North circuits are contributing enormously to its super score… Expected to grow on second Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 3.40 cr. Total: ₹ 69.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 27, 2018

#BadhaaiHo is having a DREAM RUN in the international markets… Total after Week 1: $ 3.15 million [₹ 23.11 cr]… Breakup of key markets:

USA-Canada: $ 1.22 mn

UAE-GCC: $ 815k

UK: $ 195k

Pakistan: $ 166k

Australia: $ 279k

New Zealand: $ 81k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 26, 2018

The director of the movie Amit Sharma was noted saying that he is amazed at the response they have received from the audience. He added that one of his friends called from London while watching Badhaai Ho. His friend told that he felt like he is watching the film in Lucknow. With an intense and deep response from the audience, he feels that every Indian has adopted the film. He even revealed that not Neena Gupta but Tabu was the first preference of the movie. Infact, Tabu was the one who suggested Neena Gupta’s name for the character of Ayushmann’s mother.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More