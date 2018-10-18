Badhaai Ho movie release, celebrity reactions, audience reviews LIVE Updates: And the much-awaited movie Badhaai Ho finally hits the theatres today. Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Sheeba Chaddha and Surekha Sikri starrer has already garnered love and praises from fans and Bollywood celebs. Made under the banners of Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures, Badhaai Ho is Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s latest directorial which is helmed by Vineet Jain, Aleya Sen, Hemant Bhandari, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Sushil choudhary and Priti Sahani.

The director of the film was noted saying that when a person grows up, they tend to believe that their parents are just their parents and look at their mothers as a mother. He even said that children often forget their mother is a wife as well. The film will change the perception of society, said Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Well, mommy-to-be in the film, Neena Gupta was noted saying that the audience will feel like hugging their parents after watching this film. She further added that it is important to change the perception. She even insisted her fans to go and watch the film with their parents.

Here’s Badhaai Ho movie release, celebrity reactions, audience reviews LIVE Updates:

