Badhaai Ho movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Badhaai Ho has finally released on today i.e on October 18, just a day before the occasion of Dussehra, and it is as entertaining as it can get. Revolving around a middle class family that finds itself in an awkward dilemma after Ayushmann Khurrana’s on-screen mother finds out that she’s pregnant, Badhaai Ho is unlike any film we have seen in recent past.

In his review for TOI, film critic Rachit Gupta noted that Badhaai Ho is quite a liberal and progressive film that is accentuated by on-point situational comedy and strong performances by actors like Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Ayushmann Khurrana. With a conversation on how romance and passion is unrelated to age, Badhaai Ho, according to the reviewer, stands out among the rest for a lot of reasons. From songs that fit the narrative perfectly, interesting storyline, fine direction and strong performances, the film is a complete winner, says the reviewer.

Giving the film 4 stars out of 5, Film critic Gaurang Chauhan in his review for TimesNow wrote that Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Badhaai Ho is a complete entertainer. From relatable characters, strong performances to the humour in the film, everything is on point. However, he notes that it is Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Surekha Sikri that steal the show. With that being said, Badhaai Ho is a complete entertainer.

Shrishti Negi, while giving the film 3.5 stars in her review for News18, noted that Badhaai Ho manages to make the audience laugh consistently. While Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra deliver praise-worthy performances, the real stars of the film are Neena Gupta and Surekha Sikri, according to the reviwer. She adds that while the film suffers from unrequired melodrama in the latter part of the film, it is overall entertaining nonetheless.

