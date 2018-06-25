Upcoming film Badhaai Ho will release on October 19, 2018. Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer film will be released on Dussehra. The film is directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana ‘s upcoming film Badhaai Ho will release on October 19, 2018, as per a Tweet from film expert Taran Adarsh. The film will be released on Dussehra this year. The makers of the film announced today the release date along with a poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra. The film is directed by prominent ad film director Amit Sharma and produced by Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures.

Ayushmann Khurrana has worked with Junglee Pictures for Bareilly ki Barfi. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that Junglee Pictures is holding the release date for October 19, 2018 (Dussehra). Ayushmann Khurrana will be paired with Sanya Malhotra in the upcoming film.

Junglee Pictures is holding the date [Dussehra – 19 Oct 2018]… Will now release #BadhaaiHo on Dussehra [19 Oct 2018]… Stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra… Directed by Amit Sharma… Produced by #JungleePictures and Chrome Pictures.

Earlier, the actor had shared the pictures of the last of the movie saying wrap up! Pictures of Ayushmann Khurrana with co-actor Sanya Malhotra and director Amit Sharma were liked and shared by thousands of his fans.

The actor Ayushmann Khurrana came to limelight with movies like Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Sawdhan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Meri Pyari Bindu. The actor has got a beautiful voice too as his song Pani da rang, Sadi Gali Aja, Mitti Di Khushboo were hit.

