Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho has been hogging headlines since its announcement. While the unleashed tracks were getting very good responses from the audience, the makers released another melody from the movie titled Nain Na Jodeen and it has taken the internet by storm. Known for his tempting voice, Ayushmann Khurrana has yet again set a path of his musical success with this soul-stirring song. Popular singer Neha Kakkar and Rochak Kohli have also lent their voice for this track. While the lyrics are written by Kumaar, the music is given by Rochak.

Video of this heart touching track features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra. Joining the new trend of remaking Punjabi melodies, this song too is inspired by a famous Punjabi folk song named Nain Na Jodeen.

Check out the song here:

Like every other sad dramatical track of Bollywood, this song too showcases a rough phase of lead actors Ayushmann and Sanya’s relationship. The actors can be seen upset and sad over their problems and it can be easily assumed that they are not in talking terms with each other in the very scene. Making it even more emotional, the actors can be seen cherishing the happy moments of their relationship in the song.

The movie has been gaining a lot of applause for the other two songs too. You can listen to them here:

Badhaai Ho is a full family entertainer that will provide all kind of drama, lauding the love, family bonding and everything else spiced up together. With appealing posters and melodies tracks, the movie is already garnering a lot of attention and buzz on social media and will hit the silver screens on October 19 this year. The multi-starrer will feature Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikhri, Gajraj Rao and few other actors. The film is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and is bankrolled by Vineet Jain, Aleya Sen, Hemant Bhandari and Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

