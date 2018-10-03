Baby On Board! Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho is all set to hit the theatres on October 19, this year. The makers of the movies unveiled another poster of Badhaai Ho that stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri and Gajraj Rao.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest poster of Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri and Gajraj Rao. In the poster, Khuranna is seen holding a poster which says, “BABY ON BOARD” while Sanya Malhotra looks cute in pink and white coloured outfit. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Badhaai Ho is bankrolled by Vineet Jain, Aleya Sen, Hemant Bhandari, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Sushil Choudhary and Priti Sahani. Made under the banners of Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures, the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 19, this year.

Take a look at the latest Badhaai Ho poster:

ALSO READ: The Journey of Karma trailer: Poonam Pandey to romance Shakti Kapoor in this erotic thriller

All set for 19 Oct 2018 release… #BadhaaiHo stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri and Gajraj Rao… Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. pic.twitter.com/T5QJDxdiDN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2018

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan joins hand with Jay Shewakramani for Jawani Janeman

Ayushmann Khurrana in an interview was noted saying that after Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhaai Ho was the script that made him excited. The actor further added that he believes he owns the genre of quirky comedy. The quirky mad family concept is was excited Ayushmann Khurrana the most about the upcoming movie that will hit the theatres this month.

ALSO READ: Poonam Dubey at yoga is the sexiest thing on the Internet today!

Recently the song of Badhaai Ho was released by the makers of the movie. Badhaaiyan Tenu is sung by Brijesh Shandailya, Romy and Jorder was composed by Tanishk Bagchi. It is predicted that the film will manage to garner good digits at the box office as the audience has so far enjoyed watching the song and trailer of the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More