Badhaai Ho song Badhaaiyan Tenu: As Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Badhaai Ho continues to raise excitement among the audience, the makers of the film have released the first song of the film. Titled as Badhaaiyan Tenu, the song has been sung by Brijesh Shandailya, Romy and Jordan and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The film will hit the screens on October 12.

Ever since the trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Badhaai Ho has released, the film has gripped the attention of the audience and raised excitement for the film. Following the plot of the film in which Ayushmann finds himself in an embarrassing situation after he finds out that his parents are expecting a baby, the makers of the film have released the first song of the film titled Badhaaiyan Tenu.

Sung by Brijesh Shandailya, Romy and Jordan and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song is a fun celebratory song. As Ayushmann reveals the good news to his partner Sanya Malhotra, the latter finds it difficult to hide her amusement while he is embarrassed to address the situation.

Check out the song Badhaaiyan Tenu here:

Speaking about the film, Ayushmann told a leading daily that Badhaai Ho was the first script after Dum Laga Ke Haisha that made him excited and added that he feels like he owns the genre of quirky comedy. On being asked what excited him the most, he stated that the whole quirky mad family concept is very exciting along with an opportunity to work with film director Amit Sharma.

Actor Neena Gupta, who essays the role of a middle-aged pregnant woman in the film, stated that she did not even read the script of the film because the subject itself was so interesting. She added that female actors of her age do not get offered interesting roles like that but the scenario is gradually changing because of such scripts.

Badhaai Ho is scheduled to hit the screens on October 12.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More