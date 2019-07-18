Badhaai Ho star Neena Gupta meets Gajraj Rao in London: Badhaii Ho costars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao meet in London. Their photos together remind the fans of their performances as Mr. and Mrs. Kaushik.

Badhaai Ho star Neena Gupta meets Gajraj Rao in London: After winning hearts of millions with their performance in Badhaii Ho, Neena Gupta and Gajrao Rao are all set to return to big screens in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan starring Ayushamnn Khurrana in the lead role.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Neena Gupta shared a series of photos with co-star and on-screen husband Gajraj Rao where the duo was seen having one blast of the moment. Neena Gupta shared the pictures with a sassy caption- Jahaan main jaati hoon wahi chale aate ho @gajrajrao #london Photo courtesy @rajcheerfull and in return, Gajraj also wrote, vilayat main apno se mulaqat kisi tohfe se kam nahi hoti… @neena_gupta @rajcheerfull #londondiaries #stjamescourthotel. Badhaai Ho director, Amit Sharma, was among the first to comment, Mrs. & Mr. Kaushik Love you both have fun.

Neena Gupta’s love for denim can be easily visible if you just go through her Instagram profile! From pairing it with funky jewelry to keeping it simple, Neena Gupta who impressed audiences with her role in Badhaai Ho is back again with her quirky captions. Take a look at her pictures here:

Talking about their upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, producer Aanand L Rai said that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will be a unique story in unusually unexpected setting and it needs talents like Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The first sequel of the film was based on erectile dysfunction whereas the second will be on same-sex love. The male lead opposite Ayushmsnn is set to be decided.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App