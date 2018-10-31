Badhaai Ho success bash: Tuesday night, October 30, 2018, the cast and crew of Badhai ho celebrated the success of their box office hit. The party was held at a pub in Mumbai's Juhu suburb. Except for the team of Badhai Ho, Dangal actor Aparshatki Khurrana, Boney Kapoor, and Manish Malhotra were also spotted.

After giving back to back hits, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently riding high on the success of his two phenomenal movies- Badhai ho and Andhadhun. The actor who impressed audiences with his breathtaking performance in his last two films is currently soaking in bliss. On Tuesday night, October 30, 2018, the cast and crew of sleeper hit Badhai ho celebrated the success of their refreshing family drama. The party was held at a pub in Mumbai’s Juhu suburb. Except for the team of Badhai Ho, Dangal actor Aparshatki Khurrana, Boney Kapoor, and Manish Malhotra were also spotted.

Talking about Ayushman Khurrana’s picture he is dressed in a plain black t-shirt and pants and he has paired off his look with a CD printed blazer. Sanya Malhotra is dressed in a snake printed pantsuit and she has paired off her look with red sandals and a snake printed belt.

Ayushman Khurana, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra and Gajraj Rao-starrer superhit film Badhai ho has already touched 86 crore mark at the box-office and it might touch 100 crore mark soon if it continues with the same pace. Have a look at yesterday’s party bash here:

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been wise in his choice of films is breaking one taboo at the time.

