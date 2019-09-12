Badhaai Ho Telugu remake: Naga Chaitanya is expected to join the Badhaai Ho Telugu remake produced by Boney Kapoor. The Hindi version of Badhaai Ho was released in 2018 and featured Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

Badhaai Ho Telugu remake: Producer Boney Kapoor is all set to remake Bollywood films in South Indian Cinema. After Pink’s remake titled Nerkonda Paarvaai starring superstar Ajith, Boney is all set to remake Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Badhaai Ho in Telugu and as per reports, Naga Chaitanya might play Ayushmann’s character in the film. However, no confirmation has been made by the filmmakers.

Boney Kapoor is co-producing the Telugu remake of Hindi film Badhaai ho with popular producer Dil Raju. The actor is also keen on working on the film as he liked the Hindi version of the movie and he also believes that the audience will connect with the plot. The producers of the film are looking for a director who could package the film neatly.

Makers of the film have not decided the cast yet and the film will go on floors next year. Talking about the Hindi version of Badhaai Ho, it was directed by Amit Ravindra Sharma and featured Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. Released in 2018, it became one of the most talked films of 2018.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently promoting his film Dream Girl with co-star Nushrat. The film is slated to release on September 13. Producer Boney Kapoor produced the remake of Hindi film Pink. The social thriller named Nerkonda Paarvaai performed really well on the box office and collected good business.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App