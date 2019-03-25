Badla: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu-starrer Badla is continuing its hit run at the cinema screens, not just India but also overseas. In two weeks, Badla has crossed Rs 100 crore mark internationally and is receiving positive reviews from everyone. Along with Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, the film also stars Amrita Singh in a prominent role.

Badla: After taking a great start at the box office, there has been no looking back for Badla not just in India but also globally. Making a mark at the global map, the film has reached the coveted Rs 100 crore milestone. In 15 days, Badla has collected Rs 81.88 crores gross in India and Rs 28.98 crores gross internationally, taking the worldwide gross total to Rs 110.86 crores. The film has set a benchmark in the crime and suspense-thriller genre. At the Indian box office, the film has taken a good start in its third week by minting Rs 2.07 crores on its third Friday.

Moviegoers are loving the film especially the performances of Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Amrita Singh. The suspense-thriller is about Taapsee’s character Naina Sethi who has been alleged for her lover’s murder and Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a lawyer named Badal Gupta. Offering twists and turns on every mode, the gripping narrative of Badla backed by remarkable performances offers an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Garnering immense word of mouth along with rave reviews by critics, the Sujoy Ghosh directorial has tapped into the markets of cinephiles nationally as well as internationally.

BADLA is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is running successfully in theatres.

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu have reunited on-screen for the second time. Earlier, the duo shared the screen space in 2016 film Pink. The film had also crossed Rs 100 crore mark and garnered critical acclaim. After Thugs of Hindostan debacle, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in upcoming films like Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Nagraj Manjule’s film Jhund. Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in Saand Ki Aankh alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Mission Mangal alongside Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Sonakshi Sinha among others.

