Badla box office collection Day 1: Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Amrita Singh has released this weekend at the theatrical screens. Released on International Women’s Day, i.e March 8, Badla marks the reunion of Big B and Taapsee on-screen after Pink and is the official adaptation of 2017 Spanish film The Invisible Guest. Exceeding all expectations, Badla has received a thumbs up from the film critics as well as the film industry.

As per early trade predictions, Badla is expected to earn Rs 3 crore on opening day and witness growth with word of mouth. Looking at the buzz around the film, it appears that Badla is going to translate the praises into numbers. Film critic Taran Adarsh reviewed on his official Twitter account and gave it 3 and a half stars. Calling it an edge of the seat thriller, Taran applauded the performances of Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Amrita Singh.

#OneWordReview…#Badla: CAPTIVATING!

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

An edge-of-the-seat thriller with incredible suspense… Well-knit screenplay keeps you hooked… Sujoy Ghosh crafts the whodunnit with expertise… Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee and Amrita Singh, all brilliant. #BadlaReview pic.twitter.com/MdUjbigtPc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 8, 2019

Helmed by Kahaani series filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh and bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Badla is a gripping film that has managed to create a lot of buzz among the audience. At the theatres, the business of the film might be impacted by previous releases like Total Dhamaal, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Gully Boy.

After Badla, Big B will be seen in films like Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and Jhund. Meanwhile, Taapsee has been roped in for films like Saand Ki Aankh alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Mission Mangal.

