After their last collaboration in Pink, Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu have reunited for their latest release Badla that has released today, i.e International Women’s Day, March 8th. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Badla is the official adaptation of 2017 Spanish movie The Invisible Guest.

Early trade predictions predict a decent opening for Badla. According to trade analytics, Badla is likely to earn Rs 3 crore on its opening day and grow at the box office with the help of word of mouth. The film might face a stiff competition from Captain Marvel that also releasing today. The main drivers of film’s biz. are Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Sujoy Ghosh’s direction, the filmmaker behind successful film Kahaani.

Previous releases like Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, Total Dhamaal starring Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, and Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy. Along with Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, Badla also stars actors like Amrita Singh and Manav Kaul. The early reviews coming in for the film are fairly positive.

Post Badla, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in films like Brahmastra and Jhund. Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in films like Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal.

