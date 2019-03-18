Badla box office collection day 10: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla has finally bagged Rs 48.65 crore at the box office. The movie which is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunir Khetarpal, Akshai Puri and Gaurav Verma under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment, is expected to cross Rs 55 crore.

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest updates about the movie which was declared hit by Taran. The movie which witnessed a solid growth on second Saturday is likely to cross Rs 50 crore today, wrote Taran Adarsh. The movie which is based on The Invisible Guest by Oriol Paulo, earned Rs 4.05 crore on Friday, Rs 6.60 crore on Saturday which made a grand total of Rs 48.64 crore with gross at the box office collection of Rs 57.40 crore. Even after the much-awaited movie of Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, based on the Battle of Saragarhi, the film will earn Rs 75 crore, said Taran Adarsh.

#Badla is a HIT… Witnesses solid growth on [second] Sat… Will cross ₹ 50 cr today [Sun]… Superb trending… Will score even after #Kesari release… Has potential to cross ₹ 75 cr… [Week 2] Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 6.60 cr. Total: ₹ 48.65 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 57.40 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2019

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunir Khetarpal, Akshai Puri and Gaurav Verma under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment, Badla also stars Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul, Tanveer Ghani, Denzil Smith, Antonio Aakeel and Shome Makhija in the film.

Amitabh Bachchan after the release of Badla is all set to make a guest appearance in the upcoming Telegu movie titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The Shahenshah of Bollywood will be seen as essaying the role of Gosayi Venkanna in the film which is all set to hit the theatres in October.

Talking about the upcoming movie Kesari starring Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj, Jaspreet Singh and Vivek Saini, is based on the famous Battle of Saragarhi. Helmed by Anurag Singh and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Sunir Khetarpal under the banners of Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, Azure Entertainment and Zee Studios, is all set to hit the theatres on March 21, this year.

