Continuing its rampant run at the box office, Sujoy Ghosh directorial Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu is running steady as it collected 69.29 ending week two on a high note. Emerging as one of the best crime thrillers of Bollywood, Badla has attained raving reviews from the critics as well as the audience giving momentum to the glorious word of mouth which have translated into footfalls at the theatres.

On its third Friday, Badla collected Rs 2.07 crores at the box office. In its first week, the film collected Rs 38 crores, in its second week it collected Rs 29.32 crores and now it has started the third week on a very good note. In 15 days, Badla has collected Rs 69.39 crores in India. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade analytics of Badla on his official Twitter account.

#Badla is rock-steady… Will cross ₹ 75 cr in Weekend 3… [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr. Total: ₹ 69.39 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 81.88 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan and Tapasee Pannu starrer crime thriller drama Badla is garnering love and appreciation across the world. After the pathbreaking AndhaDhun last year, Badla is the first orbit breaking film of 2019 with its distinct storyline. The crime thriller revolves around Taapsee Pannu’s character Naina who is stuck in a murder scandal. Playing Badal Gupta, a lawyer to Naina, Amitabh Bachchan has recreated the magic of Pink. Also starring Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul in supporting roles, Badla has been gauging appreciation for the remarkable performances.

BADLA is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is running successfully in theatres.

After the success of Badla, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited film Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as well as Nagraj Manjule’s Bollywood film Jhund. Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu has been roped in for Saand Ki Aankh co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Mission Mangal.

