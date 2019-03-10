Badla box office collection Day 2: Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Badla has hit the theatrical screens this weekend. On its second day at the box office, Badla has earned a total collection of Rs 13.59 crore.

Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu has managed to surpass all early trade predictions. With word of mouth and positive reviews, Badla has managed to attract the audience to the theatres and is witnessing an upward trend. Earning Rs 5.04 crore on Friday and Rs 8.55 crore on Saturday, Badla has collected a total collection of Rs 13.59 crore. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade analytics of Badla on his official Twitter account on Sunday, i.e Monday 10, 2019.

At the box office, Badla is receiving stiff competition from Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi. Released a week ago on March 1, Luka Chuppi has crossed Rs 60 crore mark earning a total collection of Rs 62.05 crore. Badla is likely to enjoy a swift run at the box office until the much-anticipated release of Kesari starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra on March 21.

#Badla records superb growth on Day 2… Metros/multiplexes are rocking… Day 3 [Sun] will score higher numbers… Eyes ₹ 23 cr [+/-] opening weekend 👍👍👍… On course to be a HIT… Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr. Total: ₹ 13.59 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 16.03 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 10, 2019

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Badla also stars Amrita Singh in a key role. The film is the official adaptation of 2017 Spanish film The Invisible Guest.

After Badla, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in films like Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as well as Jhund. Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu has been roped in for films like Saand Ki Aankh alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Mission Mangal starring Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar.

