Badla box office collection Day 4: Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu's latest release Badla is in no mood to stop anytime soon. On its 4th day at the box office, Badla has earned Rs 26.95 crore. The film is expected to stay steady at the box office until Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari's release.

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu have managed to hit the ball out of the park once again with their latest release Badla. Released on International Women’s Day, i.e March 8, Badla has garnered positive reviews from film critics, Bollywood celebrities and the audience. With positive word of mouth, Badla has managed to witness steady growth. Earning Rs 5.04 crore on Friday, Rs 8.55 crore on Saturday, Rs 9.61 crore on Sunday and Rs 3.75 crore on Monday, Badla has earned a total collection of Rs 26.95 crore while the gross box office collection is Rs 31.80 crore.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade analytics of Badla on his official Twitter account on Tuesday. In his tweet, Taran mentioned that the film is likely to benefit from the lack of competition at the box office. However, the biz. of Badla is likely to be affected by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated release Kesari co-starring Parineeti Chopra. Kesari is slated for a theatrical release on March 21.

#Badla is very strong on Day 4… A healthy Mon is a clear indicator that the film is here to stay… Lack of major opposition [till #Kesari] will prove beneficial… Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 3.75 cr. Total: ₹ 26.95 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 31.80 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2019

After Badla, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious project Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He has also been roped in for Nagraj Manjule’s film Jhund. Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in upcoming films like Saand Ki Aankh alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Mission Mangal alongside Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar. Speculation is rife that Taapsee has also joined Anurag Kashyap’s next, which will be a supernatural thriller. The film is apparently slated for a release in 2020.

