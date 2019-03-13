Badla box office collection day 5: Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul, Tanveer Ghani and Denzil Smith is all set to cross Rs 40 crore at the box office in the first week of its release. The film which is bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunir Khetarpal, Akshai Puri and Gaurav Verma under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment, has so far earned Rs 36.34 crore.

Badla box office collection day 5: After Pink’s amazing performance at the box office, fans were eager to watch Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu sharing the screens for other Bollywood movies. The much-awaited movie of Thugs of Hindostan actor and Manmarziyaan star has finally hit the theatres with a titled Badla. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest details about the movie which opened with Rs 5.04 crore. Stating the movie as very strong, Taran further in his tweet said that the film will do good at the BO and will stay at the ticket counters. Well, Soorma actress starrer Badla has so far garnered over Rs 36.34 crore at the box office. Breaking the records of Pink which earned Rs 21.50 crore and 102 Not Out which garnered Rs 16.65 crore, Badla’s strong story plot will definitely make it run at the box office for long.

#Badla is displaying strong legs at the BO… Day 5 [Tue] is higher than Day 4 [Mon]… Eyes ₹ 35 cr+ Week 1, which is excellent… Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 30.80 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 36.34 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2019

#Badla is very strong on Day 4… A healthy Mon is a clear indicator that the film is here to stay… Lack of major opposition [till #Kesari] will prove beneficial… Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 3.75 cr. Total: ₹ 26.95 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 31.80 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2019

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunir Khetarpal, Akshai Puri and Gaurav Verma under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment. Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul, Tanveer Ghani and Denzil Smith was distributed by AA Films and Zee Studios.

In a Facebook live, Amitabh Bachchan was noted saying that he is emotional due to all the love that is flowing in for the movie. Talking about how good it feels when a film that tests one’s intelligence, Amitabh Bachchan is thrilled for being praised for Badla.

