Badla box office collection day 6: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and Bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunir Khetarpal, Akshai Puri and Gaurav Verma under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment, is all set to cross Rs 40 crore at the box office.

Badla box office collection day 6: Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu continues to bag decent digits at the box office by holding a grip at the ticket counter. The movie which has so far garnered Rs 30.80 crore at the box office, collected Rs 3.75 crore on Monday and Rs 3.85 crore on Tuesday. Despite Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi’s release, Badla with time will mint decent money. Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest details about Badla.

Displaying strong legs at the box office collecting a higher amount on Day 5 than Day 4. Opened at Rs 5.04 crore on Friday, Rs 8.55 crore on Saturday, Rs 9.61 crore on Sunday, Rs 3.75 crore on Monday and Rs 3.85 crore on Tuesday which made the grand total of Rs 30.80 crore while the gross box office collection is Rs 36.34 crore. Just like 2016’s Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, Badla is also expected to receive overwhelming reviews from critics and audience.

#Badla is displaying strong legs at the BO… Day 5 [Tue] is higher than Day 4 [Mon]… Eyes ₹ 35 cr+ Week 1, which is excellent… Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 30.80 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 36.34 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2019

Bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunir Khetarpal, Akshai Puri and Gaurav Verma under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment. Badla starring Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul, Tanveer Ghani and Denzil Smith in the supporting roles, is based on Oriol Paulo’s The Invisible Guest.

It will be interesting to watch the movie’s box office collection after Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Kapoor starrer Kesari will hit the theatres on March 21.

