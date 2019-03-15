Badla box office collection Day 7: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's suspense thriller is worth a watch. The well-refined suspense thriller is not only winning hearts all over but it is also gaining numbers. On the 7th day of release, Badla is standing upright with 38 crores of collection. Helmed by aced director Sujoy Ghosh, the movie is running good on the box-office.

Badla box office collection Day 7: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s ambitious film is raising bars for movies in 2019. The well-refined suspense thriller is not only winning hearts all over but it is also gaining numbers. On the 7th day of release, Badla is standing upright with 38 crores of collection. Helmed by aced director Sujoy Ghosh, the movie is running good on the box-office.

The popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to tell audience that Badla stands tall in its 1st week. Advocating it, he said that the solid trending of film and having no competitive release this week has added to the collection of Badla and it is successfully dominating the box-office. Giving the numbers, Taran Adarsh mentioned that it earned these numbers on each day: Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 3.85 cr, Wed 3.55 cr, Thu 3.65 cr. Total: ₹ 38 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 44.84 cr.

There has been a comparision going on between Pink and Badla as it has the same cast with a similar storyline. Well, that was also mentioned by Taran Adarsh, he said that Badla has surpassed week 1 business of Pink and 102 not out. Giving the clear statistics, he wrote that Badla earned 38 cr on in the first week while 2016: #Pink ₹ 35.91 cr 2018: #102NotOut ₹ 27.70 cr.

The cast and the team of the film is overwhelmed by the response of audience and the director took to his official social media accounts to thank the audience. He said that they make films for the audience only and the love received is is just super duper.

