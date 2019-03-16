Mystery thriller film Badla proved to be a super successful film as it has impressed the fans to the fullest and also collected well at the box office. The film features Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment.

Despite strong running films like Luka Chuppi and Total Dhamaal, Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla has set the cash registers ringing maintaining a stronghold at the box office marking the director’s highest week one collection crossing 50 crores. Badla’s growing business at the box office beat the earlier released films setting a benchmark of 50 crores in one week. With the landmark collection, Sujoy Ghosh beats his own record of the highest week one collection. Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla collected 3.75 cr on Mon, 3.85 cr on Tue, 3.55 cr on Wed, 3.65 cr on Thu and on Fri 3.73 cr crossing 50 crores mark in week 1 collection.

The crime thriller revolves around Taapsee Pannu’s character Naina who is stuck in a murder scandal. Playing Badal Gupta, a lawyer to Naina, Amitabh Bachchan has recreated the magic of Pink. Also starring Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul in supporting roles, Badla has been gauging appreciation for the remarkable performances. Badla is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is running successfully in theatres.

#Badla is super-strong on Day 8… At par with Day 4 and better than Day 6 and 7… Biz should witness superb growth on [second] Sat and Sun… Should cross ₹ 50 cr in Weekend 2… [Week 2] Fri 3.75 cr. Total: ₹ 41.75 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 49.26 cr. 👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2019

In a small interview, the director of the film Sujoy Ghosh revealed that both Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan work like crazy individuals. Every time they had a discussion both of them pushed him to work harder and to come up with the release that creates a buzz altogether. He also said that Badla is a remake of Spanish film The Invisible Guest and in order to attract the audience, he has altered the story and changed the approach of the film to make it more interesting in a way that, no one comes to know the original story.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More