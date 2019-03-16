Badla box office collection day 8: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunir Khetarpal, Akshai Puri and Gaurav Verma under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment, has received positive reviews from the International market.

Badla box office collection day 8: According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Badla has surpassed the first-week biz of Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink and 102NotOut which has garnered Rs 38 crore at the box office, so far. Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest updates about the movie. In his tweet, he wrote that the movie starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead has found appreciation in the International market. Well, the movie has garnered over $ 2.450 million at the Internation cinema halls.

The movie has so far garnered over $ 845 thousand in USA and Canada, $ 1.07 million in UAE and GCC, $ 163 thousand in Australia, $ 145 thousand in the United Kingdom and $ 227 thousand in RoW. Here is the box office collection of Badla, the movie collected Rs 5.04 crore on Friday, Rs 8.55 crore on Saturday, Rs 9.61 crore on Sunday, Rs 3.75 crore on Monday, Rs 3.85 cr on Tuesday, Rs 3.55 crore on Wednesday, Rs 3.65 crore on Thursday.

#Badla has found appreciation in international markets… Packs an impressive total… Total after Week 1: $ 2.450 mn [₹ 16.94 cr]. Few territories yet to report…

USA+Canada: $ 845k

UAE+GCC: $ 1.07 mn

Australia: $ 163k

UK: $ 145k

RoW: $ 227k#Overseas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2019

#Badla stands tall in Week 1… Solid trending on weekdays + absence of major releases this week will help #Badla dominate at the BO… Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 3.85 cr, Wed 3.55 cr, Thu 3.65 cr. Total: ₹ 38 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 44.84 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2019

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul, Tanveer Ghani starrer Badla is bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunir Khetarpal, Akshai Puri and Gaurav Verma under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment. The movie which is based on The Invisible Guest by Oriol Paulo hit the theatres on March 8.

