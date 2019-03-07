Badla box office collection prediction: Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's film Badla is this week's Friday release. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is the Hindi remake of Spanish film The Invisible Guest. Badla is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment

Badla box office collection prediction: Bollywood’s power-packed duo Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu are all set to be back on the big screen with their latest release Badla this Friday, i.e March 8. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Badla is a crime thriller and is touted as the Hindi remake of Spanish film The Invisible Guest. Looking at the buzz around the film, trade analysts have predicted that the film will open at Rs 3 crore on its opening day.

Trade analyst Girish Johar told a news portal that although Badla is an enticing thriller, the film might target a specific audience who enjoy high-end thrillers. He added that Badla is expected to grow at the box office with positive word of mouth and will likely start at a decent note. Speaking about the driving forces of Badla, Mr Johar said that Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu will drive the film forward. However, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh has also built a certain fan following over the past with his film Kahaani.

At the cinema screens, the film might face competition from Captain Marvel. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Photograph is also releasing this week but the film is not likely to impact the biz. of Badla. Previous releases like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Luka Chuppi, Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy might have significant takers at the ticket counters, which might impact Badla’s performance.

Workwise, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. With this, he has also been roped in for Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule’s Bollywood debut film Jhund. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in films like Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More