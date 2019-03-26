The crime thriller movie Badla in a short span of time has collected Rs 75.79 crore and has broken the record of Ayushman Khurana's Andhadhun. The movie Badla stars Amitabh Bachchan and Tapasee Pannu in lead roles. The movie also stars Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul in supporting roles. Take a look at its day wise box office collections inside.

Amitabh Bachchan and Tapasee Pannu starrer crime thriller drama Badla is garnering love and appreciation across the world. After the pathbreaking AndhaDhun last year, now Badla emerges as the content film of the year. In the third week, Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla collected ₹2.07 cr on Fri, ₹ 2.65 cr on Sat, ₹2.75 cr on Sun, ₹1.00 cr on Mon which leads to a total of ₹75.79 crores.

Last year’s Andhadhun collected ₹75.60cr, now Badla has broken the lifetime collection of AndhaDhun. The past year witnessed a massive embracing of content as a rooted film AndhaDhun ruled over box office gaining momentum from word of mouth. Continuing the upliftment of content, this year Badla has showcased a path-breaking arc, emerging as a hit at the box office.

The crime thriller revolves around Taapsee Pannu’s character Naina who is stuck in a murder scandal. Playing Badal Gupta, a lawyer to Naina, Amitabh Bachchan has recreated the magic of Pink. Amitabh Bachchan and Tapasee Pannu starrer crime thriller drama Badla is garnering love and appreciation across the world. After the pathbreaking AndhaDhun last year, Badla is the first orbit breaking film of 2019 with its distinct storyline.

Also starring Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul in supporting roles, Badla has been gauging appreciation for the remarkable performances.

BADLA is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is running successfully in theatres.

The movie Badla has some amazing soundtrack with hit songs like Kyun Rabba, Aukaat, Tam Na Aaye, Badla, and an acoustic version of song Kyun Rabba. The music has been composed by Amal Mallik, Anupam Roy, and Clinton Cerejo and the lyrics have been penned by Kumaar, A.M. turaz, Siddhant Kaushal, Manoj Yadav, Anupam Roy, and Jizzy.

