Badla first posters: Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu are all set to reunite on the big screen with their upcoming film Badla. On February 11, the makers of the film released first posters of the film and revealed that the trailer of the film will be out tomorrow. Badla is slated for a theatrical release on March 8.

The first look of Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film Badla has been released on Monday, February 11. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and bankrolled by Azure Entertainment, Badla will mark the reunion of the two actors after 2016 film Pink. With dark undertones, Taapsee can be seen sporting a frightened and pale look while Amitabh Bachchan looks fierce with black rimmed glasses and intense eyes.

Along with sharing the posters, the makers have revealed that the trailer of Badla will be released tomorrow. Looking at the posters of the film, we can expect the trailer of the film to be as intense as it gets. Shot in locations like Mumbai and Scotland, Badla is touted as the official Hindi remake of Spanish film The Invisible Guest.

Badla is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on March 8. The film is heading for a box office clash with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Photograph.

After Badla, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in the much-anticipated film Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in upcoming films like Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh.

