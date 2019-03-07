Badla Movie: Amitabh Bachchan, Tapsee Panu starrer is all set to hit the screens tomorrow. As per early reviews, it is being said that the movie is going to be at the cinemas and is being loved by all. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla's new poster showcases Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu with an intense expression, against the backdrop of the window pane.

Badla Movie: Counting the last hours to release, the makers of Badla have added to the interest of the audience to witness the Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla’s new poster showcases Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu with an intense expression, against the backdrop of the window pane.

Sharing the poster on social media, Red Chillies Entertainment said, A change of perspective can change the whole story! Will Badal Gupta find the truth from the depths of lies? The mystery unfolds in #BadlaTomorrow. @Srbachchan @taapsee @sujoy_g @iamazure.

The edge of the seat thriller has gripped the audience with its engaging narrative to witness the unfolding of the mystery.

Tracing the journey of Naina whose extramarital affair gets exposed and receives threats by a blackmailer. Things turn ugly when Naina’s boyfriend gets murdered and she is caught as the main culprit.

Badla brings back Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu as a lawyer and client after the success of Pink.

Along with Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, Badla promises remarkable performance by Amrita Singh, Manav Kaul, and Tony Luke.

BADLA is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and AkshaiPuri,, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is slated to release on 8th March 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More