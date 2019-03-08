Badla movie celeb and audience reaction: Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's suspense thriller film Badla has released today. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also stars Amrita Singh in a prominent role.

Badla movie celeb and audience reaction: Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu has hit the theatrical screens this Friday on March 8. Before the film critics declare their verdict on the suspense thriller, the reviews coming in from Bollywood celebrities and the audience are all quite positive. Uri actor Vicky Kaushal, who attended the screening of the film last night in Mumbai, took to his official Twitter account to praise the film.

In his tweet, Vicky said that Badla is one of the most gripping films of recent times and it was a joy for him to watch Big B and Taapsee give such inspiring performances. Calling the film super engaging, Vicky also praised Sujoy Ghosh’s direction.

#Badla …One of the most gripping films in recent times. Super engaging. And what joy in watching Bachchan Sir and Taapsee sit across a table and give such fine and inspiring performances! Sujoy Da’s superlative direction! @SrBachchan @taapsee @sujoy_g Best wishes to the team 🙏 — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) March 7, 2019

Actor Jaccky Bhagnani, who was last seen in the film Mitron alongside Kritika Kamra, praised Badla and stated that he has always been a huge fan of filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. Along with applauding the performances of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, Jaccky also praised veteran actor Amrita Singh.

@sujoy_g I have always been a fan . What a film #badla ! !!! @SrBachchan sir take a BOW . How do you do it again and again !! @taapsee you played it so well . So so proud of you my friend . Well done #AmritaSingh what a performer — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) March 7, 2019

Take a look at how celebrities, as well as the audience, are reacting to Badla:

#Badla saw Badla in germany . awesome ..thanks to casting directors ..for selecting @SrBachchan He holds the whole theatre in rapt attention for 2 hours .. no one else can do this .. ***1/2 stars #badlareview — sanjay (@sanjaybk) March 7, 2019

Intermission of #Badla & what have you done @sujoy_g ??? My God! I'm fully feeling as cornered as Naina @taapsee @SrBachchan is of course such grace & smoothness! — Jyoti Kapur Das (@jkd18) March 7, 2019

Saw #Badla last night, was so sad when it got over! it kept me at the edge of my seat the entire time, the journey SO exciting ! Thank you @sujoy_g for making this! what a role @SrBachchan 🤩🤩 & @taapsee 🤩@RedChilliesEnt @iAmAzure ‘s got a winner and HOW !!! — Zoa Morani (@zoamorani) March 7, 2019

Its amazing how @SrBachchan at this age too keeps reinventing himself delivering one fine performance after another. He is terrific in #Badla giving us yet another memorable performance. You are truly a legend Sir!!! — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) March 7, 2019

Out of the #Badla screening and can't stop thinking of the high voltage performance of @SrBachchan sir and @taapsee . Only 1word to describe the film – Masterpiece. And the dialogues @sujoy_g 🙏🙏🙏 — Avishek Ghosh (@G_Avishek) March 6, 2019

If you love a good taut thriller that turns the whole plot on its head… go watch #Badla ! @taapsee is under a great spin as a performer and @SrBachchan enthralls ! Congrats @PuriAkshai , @SunirKheterpal @sujoy_g , @iamsrk ! — Lada Guruden Singh (@ladasingh) March 7, 2019

Just watched #Badla What an amazing suspenseful film. @SrBachchan and @taapsee keep you riveted wanting to find out the truth!! Way to go @sujoy_g here's to another gripping Kahani from you!!! 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 — Tarun Mansukhani (@Tarunmansukhani) March 6, 2019

#Badla is one of the finest by Dada @SrBachchan kya controlled performance. Amazing voice modulation. Well made film it's a must watch **** stars. @sujoy_g pic.twitter.com/LT3CoBB8Jj — vivek sharma (@MainVivekSharma) March 6, 2019

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla has been bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. According to early trade predictions, Badla is likely to earn Rs 3 crore on its opening day. The film may witness significant growth with word of mouth.

