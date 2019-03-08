Badla movie celeb and audience reaction: Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu has hit the theatrical screens this Friday on March 8. Before the film critics declare their verdict on the suspense thriller, the reviews coming in from Bollywood celebrities and the audience are all quite positive. Uri actor Vicky Kaushal, who attended the screening of the film last night in Mumbai, took to his official Twitter account to praise the film.
In his tweet, Vicky said that Badla is one of the most gripping films of recent times and it was a joy for him to watch Big B and Taapsee give such inspiring performances. Calling the film super engaging, Vicky also praised Sujoy Ghosh’s direction.
Actor Jaccky Bhagnani, who was last seen in the film Mitron alongside Kritika Kamra, praised Badla and stated that he has always been a huge fan of filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. Along with applauding the performances of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, Jaccky also praised veteran actor Amrita Singh.
Take a look at how celebrities, as well as the audience, are reacting to Badla:
Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla has been bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. According to early trade predictions, Badla is likely to earn Rs 3 crore on its opening day. The film may witness significant growth with word of mouth.
Leave a Reply