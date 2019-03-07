Badla movie early reviews: Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu are back on the big screen with their latest release Badla. Slated to hit the screens tomorrow, i.e March 8, the film is receiving praises on social media after its first screening. The film also stars Amrita Singh in a prominent role.

Badla movie early reviews: The wait for Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Badla is almost over. As the film gears to hit the theatrical screens tomorrow, i.e March 8, the early reviews of the film are out after its first screening and the expectations have been set quite high. In the early reviews that have been posted on social media, Badla is being praised for being an amazing suspence film with outstanding performances.

Actor Kunal Kohli wrote on his official Twitter account that showered praises on Badla. Praising Big B’s nuanced performance, the actor said that Taapsee has delivered a versatile performance yer again while Amrita Singh’s performance in the film is her best one till date. Meanwhile, Tarun Mansukhani has said that Big B and Taapsee keep the viewers hooked throughout and called it an amazing suspenceful film. He added that he is expecting another gripping film like Kahaani from filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Badla marks the reunion of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu after Pink. The suspence thriller of Badla is the official adaptation of Spanish movie The Invisible Guest.

After Badla, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much-anticipated film Brahmastra. In the film, the actor will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. With this the actor has also been roped in for Nagraj Manjule’s film Jhund. Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the film Saand Ki Aankh alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Mission Mangal alongside Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar.

