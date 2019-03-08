Badla movie review: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's anticipated release Badla has hit the theatrical screens today. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla marks the reunion of the two actors after Pink. Badla is the official adaptation of Spanish film The Invisible Guest.

The power-packed duo Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, who last shared the screen in Pink, are back on the big screen with their latest release Badla. Along with the actors, Amrita Singh also plays a crucial role in the film. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh who has previously impressed everyone with Kahaani series, Badla is the official adaptation of Spanish film The Invisible Guest. As the film releases today, Badla is garnering positive reviews from not just Bollywood celebrities but also the film critics.

Film critic Gaurang Chauhan in his review for TimesNow has given the film 3.5 stars. He has noted that Badla perfectly demonstrates how to adapt a film. Praising the performances of the actors, he added that even though he has watched the original version of the film, Badla still manages to put up a great show. With this, the chemistry and camaraderie between Big B and Taapsee is the highlight of the film.

In his review for Mumbai Mirror, Film critic Kunal Guha gave the film 3 stars and said Badla manages to keep one hooked till the end. Praising Taapsee’s performance, he says that the actor manages to bring in the right amount of vulnerability and calculated cunningness. Meanwhile, Big B delivers a sharp performance with conviction.

While the film is receiving positive reviews, it is yet to be seen whether the reviews will result in a box office success. Praising the film, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal called Badla one of the most gripping films of recent times and added that it is a super engaging film.

