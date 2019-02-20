Badla song Kyun Rabba released! Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer is one of the most awaited movies of the year and fans are eagerly waiting for it to hit the silver screens. Increasing the anticipation, the makers have now released a soulful song sung by Armaan Malik which is winning hearts all over! Watch the video here!

Badla song Kyu Rabba: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming suspense-thriller Badla is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Reuniting for the second time, after the critically acclaimed movie Pink, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu are coming back with a promising storyline for fans. The makers already released its trailer, poster and looks which has left fans spellbound. With the superb acting done by these two refined actors, the movie has high expectations from the audience.

Once again, the makers have successfully managed to create a buff by releasing a song of the movie titled Kyu Rabba. Crooned by Armaan Malik and composed by Amaal Mallik, the song creates a soothing atmosphere and vibes. Being a Mallik brother’s classic composition, the song has raised bars for the soulful tracks of 2019. While it will relax your inner self, the magical lyrics will stay with you for a longer time. Penned by Kumaar, the song has words that will touch your heart. The song goes easy on ears and deep on the soul. Well, here’s the full video, watch!

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla will also mark his comeback in Bollywood after his last movie Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh. Sujoy and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together earlier too in the movies like Aladin but this storyline is quite promising. One of the key facts of the movie is that it will be partially bankrolled by Bollywood’s badshah Shah Rukh Khan under his production banner Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on March 8, 2019.

