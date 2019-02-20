Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu have reunited in their upcoming crime-thriller Badla. After their hit film Pink that took the country by storm, Bachchan and Taapsee now slip into similar roles, however for a different plot. The makers of the movie have kicked off its promotions as the first song from the film is released today. Kyun Rabba is a soft ballad that emotes the guilt and shame that Taapsee’s character in the film goes through.
Badla is being co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor had shared the first poster of the film on social media a while ago. In fact, the trailer looks promising and fans seem intrigued about what the story beholds. This time too, fans are reacting to the song Kyun Rabba for its Sufi touch which is composed and crooned by the brothers’ Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik.
One Twitter user tweeted that the track was lovely and fans are waiting eagerly for the movie to release on March 8 this year.
Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will also be starring in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The sci-fi film is expected to hit theatres around Christmas and is supposed to be a first of a trilogy.
On the other hand, Taapsee recently finished shooting for Mission Mangal. She will be seen featuring opposite Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan and Nithya Menen.
Leave a Reply