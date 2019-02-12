One of the most-talked-about movies this year is Badla and finally, the makers have dropped its trailer. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, the movie trailer has set high expectations for the audience. The film's theme is touted to be a revenge drama with a touch of suspense surrounding and it has definitely increased all the anticipation in the audience.

As the very captivating trailer of most-awaited movie Badla surfaces the internet, everyone is curious to know detailed information about the movie. The 2 minutes 21 seconds trailer is sure to keep you hooked with its powerful dialogues and the cast that includes the most refined actors of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.

The intense story of revenge is introduced by Amitabh Bachchan as soon as the trailer and later, Taapsee Pannu takes the hold of audience’s eyes, keeping them engaged and confused. The audience seems to be quite impressed by the trailer and is looking forward to the movie to release soon. Badla has been helmed by Sujoy Gupta and produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.



Here are the 5 interesting things about the upcoming suspense thriller drama that will make you want to watch it asap!

1. After the super-hit movie Pink, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starring together for the second time in another courtroom drama definitely makes it worth a watch.

2. The movie is scheduled to release on International Women’s day, i.e, March 8.

3. If you have watched the trailer carefully, you would notice that Sara Ali Khan’s mother Amrita Singh is also going to feature in the movie.

4. Badla is a Bollywood remake of the famous Spanish film The Invisible Guest with its own twist.

5. The king of romance and Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan will also be giving a special guest appearance in the movie.

If you have missed watching the trailer until now, here’s the full video!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More