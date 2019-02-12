Badla trailer review: The much-anticipated trailer of Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu has been finally released. Touted as a revenge drama, Badla is the official Hindi remake of Spanish film The Invisible Guest. The film will also feature a guest appearance by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 8. Watch Badla's trailer here-

Badla trailer review: After much anticipation, the trailer of Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s Badla has been finally released. Touted as a revenge drama, the film has been helmed by Sujoy Gupta and bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. Set against a dark theme, Badla features Big B playing the role of a lawyer who has never lost a case in last 40 years while Taapsee Pannu finds herself in a fix after she gets caught cheating on her husband.

With an intense storyline and powerful performances by the two actors, Badla is sure to keep you hooked throughout. One of the highlights of the trailer is its dialogues. Slated to hit the theatrical screens on March 8, Badla reunites Big B and Taapsee on the big screen after their last release Pink. Badla is the Hindi remake of Spanish film The Invisible Guest. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen making a guest appearance in the film.

After Badla, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh alongside Bhumi Pednekar. With this, she has also been roped in for the film Mission Mangal. The film stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and many more. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will feature in the much-anticipated release of Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Take a look at the trailer of Badla here-

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More